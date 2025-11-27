What time is the 2025 National Dog Show? See date, prize, where to watch and more

Thanksgiving Day, this year, is not just limited to the Macy's parade, big meals, and football. It is also the National Dog Show, which is scheduled to air on Thursday. Over 180 dog breeds will gather at this year's prestigious event, all vying for the coveted title of Best in Show and the honor of wearing the blue ribbon as the finest canine in the competition. Here's when and where to watch National Dog Show 2025(X/ @nbc)

Also Read: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2025: Labubu, Spider-Man, Toy Story floats and balloons take over NYC | Photos

National Dog Show: Date and time

The event will air on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from noon to 2 pm ET, as reported by FTW USA Today.

Where to watch the National Dog Show?

This year's National Dog Show will be easy to catch wherever you are. The event airs on NBC, and the streams live on Peacock, with additional streaming available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. And if you can't tune in for the live broadcast, Peacock will have the full show available on demand the very next day.

Also Read: Fast-food chains open on Thanksgiving Day: Here's where to get drive-thru dinner

National Dog Show: Last year's winner

Last year's competition saw a lovable pug named Vito walk away with the top prize, setting a high bar for this year's contenders. Adding to the excitement, the beloved commentary team of John O'Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo will once again guide viewers through every moment.

The following is the list of past winners of the show:

2024: Vito (Pug)

2023: Stache (Sealyham Terrier)

2022: Winston (French Bulldog)

2021: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2020: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2019: Thor (Bulldog)

2018: Whiskey (Whippet)

2017: Newton (Brussels Griffon)

2016: Gia (Greyhound)

2015: Charlie (Skye Terrier)

2014: Nathan (Bloodhound)

2013: Jewel (American Foxhound)

2012: Sky (Wire Fox Terrier)

2011: Eira (Wire Fox Terrier)

2010: Clooney (Irish Setter)

2009: Sadie (Scottish Terrier)

2008: Holly (Pointer)

2007: Swizzle (Australian Shepherd)

2006: Vikki (Toy Poodle)

2005: Rufus (Colored Bull Terrier)

2004: Gracie (Smooth Fox Terrier)

2003: Raisin (Doberman)

2002: Miki (Poodle)

*Dog breed listed in parentheses

National Dog Show: What will the winner get?

The champion of the 2025 National Dog Show will take home a $2000 prize, along with the prestigious Best In Show ribbon, as reported by USA Today.