‘When AI becomes overly good, what will be left for humans to do?’: OpenAI techie’s haunting question
The OpenAI techie’s post has prompted a series of mixed reactions on social media. While some agreed with his opinion, others argued against it.
Following the recent resignation of Anthropic's safety lead, another voice from inside the "Big Three" AI labs has spoken out about worries over the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). Hieu Pham, currently at OpenAI and formerly at xAI, recently posted a stark warning about the industry's trajectory by questioning what will be "left for humans to do" once AI becomes "overly good”. Pham, in a tweet, admitted that he is finally feeling the existential weight of AI.
“Today, I finally feel the existential threat that AI is posing,” the techie posted. He then added, “When AI becomes overly good and disrupts everything, what will be left for humans to do? And it's when, not if.”
Anthropic's AI safety lead, Mrinank Sharma, recently announced his departure from the company in a tweet.
"I continuously find myself reckoning with our situation. The world is in peril. And not just from AI, or bioweapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crises unfolding in this very moment. We appear to be approaching a threshold where our wisdom must grow in equal measure to our capacity to affect the world, lest we face the consequences," Sharma stated as a part of his post.
How did social media react to Hieu Pham’s post?
The post prompted a series of reactions on social media. While some agreed with Pham, a few were curious about his experience with AI while working at xAI and then at OpenAI. Some, however, dismissed his concerns and shared their own views on the advancement of AI.
An individual asked, “Bro, what did you seeee?” Another expressed, “AI won’t remove purpose, it will compress leverage. The question isn’t ‘what will humans do?’ It’s, ‘what will humans choose to build when constraints disappear?’”
A third commented, “We still have to cure cancer, eliminate poverty, secure abundant energy, and explore the stars, then we can worry.” A fourth wrote, “Parenting. Family Dinner. Sustainable Farming. Camping. Sports. Stand-up Comedy. Live Music. Live performances. Humanity's main job will be to live and thrive. The remaining tasks are to be automated. We need good leadership for this to happen. The existing Government is obsolete. It’s going to be an opt-in society. Freedom Cities. Network States.”
Who is Hieu Pham?
According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stanford University. He also has a PhD in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University.
He started his career as a research intern at Baidu USA and then landed a job at Google AI. In 2024, he joined Elon Musk’s xAI and worked there for about a year. He joined his current company, OpenAI, in 2025 and has been working there for the past 7 months.
