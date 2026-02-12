‘When AI becomes overly good, what will be left for humans to do?’: OpenAI techie’s haunting question

Following the recent resignation of Anthropic's safety lead, another voice from inside the "Big Three" AI labs has spoken out about worries over the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). Hieu Pham, currently at OpenAI and formerly at xAI, recently posted a stark warning about the industry's trajectory by questioning what will be "left for humans to do" once AI becomes "overly good”. Pham, in a tweet, admitted that he is finally feeling the existential weight of AI. OpenAI employee Hieu Pham. He previously worked for Elon Musk’s xAI. (Reuters, X/@hyhieu226)

“Today, I finally feel the existential threat that AI is posing,” the techie posted. He then added, “When AI becomes overly good and disrupts everything, what will be left for humans to do? And it's when, not if.”

Anthropic's AI safety lead, Mrinank Sharma, recently announced his departure from the company in a tweet.

"I continuously find myself reckoning with our situation. The world is in peril. And not just from AI, or bioweapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crises unfolding in this very moment. We appear to be approaching a threshold where our wisdom must grow in equal measure to our capacity to affect the world, lest we face the consequences," Sharma stated as a part of his post.