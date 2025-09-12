Who is Dean Withers? Charlie Kirk's rival and liberal commentator condemns fatal shooting

Dean Withers, a 21-year-old liberal commentator known for debating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has posted a viral video calling his assassination “abhorrent.” Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck during his talk at the Utah Valley University on September 10(AP)

In a TikTok post, Withers appeared visibly distraught, admitting he cried on a livestream when he first heard of Kirk’s death.

According to Khaleej Times, Withers was quoted as saying that gun violence is not something one can ever celebrate. “It is always disgusting, always vile, and always abhorrent,” he noted.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot in the neck while addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Authorities described the incident as a “targeted attack,” with the shooter firing from a nearby rooftop.

Who is Dean Withers?

Withers rose to prominence in 2024 after clips of his debate with Kirk on Jubilee’s Surrounded YouTube series went viral, per the outlet. Since then, he has built a large following across social media platforms by challenging conservative commentators.

Despite his strong disagreements with Kirk, Withers stressed he does not condone violence. He added that even though he did not like the guy, he “still talked to him multiple times.” “That was somebody I sat across the table from,” he went on, expressing grief over the fact that Kirk’s wife and children were present at the event where he was shot. “Nobody deserves that, not even Charlie Kirk,” he said.

In another video on Instagram, Withers defended his emotional reaction, explaining that the video of Kirk’s shooting had invoked that reaction. The commentator added that he momentarily placed himself in the shoes of Kirk’s family and how they had to watch the influencer’s death, which made him extremely emotional.

Withers also added that one of his friends was standing close to Kirk and was set to debate him when the shooting happened. The stress and the uncertainty of the event turning into a mass shooting made him emotional.

Withers' reaction to Kirk's death goes viral

The video struck a chord online, with many praising Withers for showing humanity amid political division. His message highlights the importance of empathy in a polarized climate, another Parade report stated.

The report cited psychological research suggesting that political disagreements often trigger the same brain regions as physical threats, making empathy harder to access. Yet studies show even brief efforts to see the perspective of political opponents can reduce hostility by as much as 30 per cent.

Withers calls for an end to gun violence

Withers ultimately called out his followers for rationalizing or condoning Kirk’s murder. He added that if anyone is celebrating his murder, “then you are contradicting your values to the core.” “If you see anybody celebrating it, happy about it, okay about it... freaking call them out,” he said.

The message is consistent with Withers’ continued opposition to gun violence, and he has described gun violence as "sickening and wrong" for years, the Parade report added.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is Dean Withers?

Dean Withers is a 21-year-old liberal commentator and live streamer who gained recognition after debating conservatives, particularly Charlie Kirk, on viral platforms.

Q2: What happened to Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. Authorities say the attack was targeted.

Q3: What did Dean Withers say about Kirk’s death?

Withers called the shooting “abhorrent,” condemned gun violence, and urged people not to celebrate the killing.