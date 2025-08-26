Who is Tranell Williams? Comedian Reggie Carroll's murder suspect

Police in Mississippi have arrested a man, identified as Tranell Williams, in connection with the murder of comedian Reginald 'Reggie' Carroll, The Guardian reported. While an investigation into the case is still going on, Williams was arrested the same day Carroll died at the Regional One Hospital in Memphis. Reginald Carroll was gunned down on Burton Lane in northern Mississippi on August 20.(Instagram/comedianreggiecarroll)

Who is Tranell Marquise Williams?

While not much details about Tranell have been revealed, TMZ has obtained a mugshot of him. The 38-year-old has a few tattoos on his chest as well as a teardrop tattoo near one of his eyes. Further, he also supports a well-trimmed French beard.

According to The Guardian, comedian Reginald Carroll was gunned down on Burton Lane in northern Mississippi on August 20. He succumbed to his injuries after Southaven police rushed Carroll to the Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

On the same day, the Southaven police arrested Tranell Marquise Williams, according to Memphis news station WMC. Williams is currently in police custody, while an investigation into the case continues.

Reginald Carroll was a native of Maryland. He gained widespread recognition as a comedian after his 1992 appearance on BET’s ComicView. As per Fox 13, Reginald Carroll became friends with Oscar-winning comedian Mo-Nique at the time the former performed on the popular sitcom, The Parkers.

According to Fox 13, Reginald Carroll had lately been on tour with actor and comedian Katt Williams. The Southaven police earlier evicted a store for Onyxx Owll on Burton Lane that claims to sell “Katt Williams Merchandise”.

The store mentioned was given a 14-day notice to quit.

“You are being given this notice due to criminal activity that occurred on or about the premises in violation of your lease agreement,” the letter by the Southaven police read.

However, insiders told TMZ that Katt Williams was not present at the time of the shooting. Also, Tranell and Katt are not related to each other.

