Who is Witney Carson? All on Robert Irwin's dance partner on DWTS Season 34

Witney Carson has been in the spotlight ever since she reached the finale of the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars. On the dance reality show, the choreographer has been paired up with wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin. After showcasing their brilliant dance moves throughout the season, the two of them are set to perform for the final time on Tuesday, November 25. Witney Carson with Robert Irwin and Derek Hough.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars)

Irwin and Carson will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy against the other celebrity contestants, including Elaine Hendrix, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, and Jordan Chiles. Over the years, Witney has come close to the DWTS trophy several times and went on to win it in Season 19.

Who is Witney Carson?

Born in Utah, Carson dreamt of being a dancer since she was three years old. She is the oldest of the four siblings and was admitted to the dance class at quite an early age. After training for years, Carson appeared to be a trained dancer by specializing in styles like ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical, tap, Latin, and standard ballroom.

In the later stages of her dance journey, Carson participated in competitions and performed globally, gathering attention, awards, and scholarships throughout her career. Before stepping into Dancing With the Stars as a choreographer, Witney was one of the Top 6 contenders in Season 9 of So You Think You Can Dance.

The dancer quickly transitioned from being a troupe member in Seasons 16 and 17 of the reality show to a professional in Season 18. In the following season, Carson was paired with Alfonso Ribeiro and won the trophy. She is only one of the five dancers in the history of DWTS to win in her first couple of seasons.

As for her personal life, Witney went on to marry her high school love, Carson McAllister. After being together for years, the couple tied the knot in 2016, in Salt Lake City on New Year’s Day.

Apart from being a dancer, Carson is also a businesswoman and the founder of the new fitness line, CAPRI.

Robert Irwin, Witney Carson’s emotional messages

As the pair prepares for the ultimate showdown at the Dancing With the Stars finale, Irwin and Carson send each other emotional messages, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“Witney, we made it to the finale; I can't believe it. At the start of this whole process, I had no idea what to expect. I knew this was a dream; I knew that I was going to give this everything, but it felt impossible; it felt like this huge mountain to climb,” Irwin said.

Furthermore, the wildlife conversationalist claimed that Carson made him a better person in multiple ways.

For the choreographer, she responded: "I've already been crying all day."

Carson further added, "I'm so proud of you, and you really have impressed me so much with your maturity—I can't even talk…"

FAQs:

How old is Witney Carson?

Carson is 32 years old.

Who is Witney Carson married to?

She is married to Carson McAllister.

Who is Witney Carson paired up with in DWTS?

Carson is paired up with Robert Irwin.