Who was Brianna Aguilera? Texas A&M cheerleader, 19, found dead after football tailgate

A 19-year-old Texas A&M University cheerleader's body was discovered outside an apartment complex on Saturday morning, KSAT reported. Brianna Aguilera was found dead just hours after attending the Texas Longhorns-Texas A&M Aggies football game on Friday. After receiving “inconsistent answers” from the Austin Police Department, her mother is questioning the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Brianna Aguilera, 19, was discovered dead hours after attending a football tailgate(Facebook)

Texas cheerleader, 19, found dead hours after football tailgate

Stephanie Rodriguez told the outlet on Monday that investigators believe her daughter died by suicide. However, Aguilera's mother claims she was not suicidal and was looking forward to becoming a lawyer. Rodriguez called the police after Aguilera did not answer her phone after the football game, adding that she saw her daughter's phone was in Austin.

Rodriguez was told to wait 24 hours before filing a missing persons report. While officers later found Aguilera's phone on Saturday, it was not until 4 pm that they informed her mother that the cheerleader's dead body was discovered by a good Samaritan around 1 am.

A detective told Rodriguez that Aguilera fell to her death from the 17th floor. “There are a lot of inconsistencies with the story,” she told the outlet, adding, “He told me they said she jumped, and then he told me that the friends said they didn’t know her whereabouts.”

However, Rodriguez believes one of the 15 people inside the apartment knows something about her daughter's death. “There was a fight that happened between my daughter and another girl, and they were all staying in the same apartment that I have actual text messages of, and the detective just disregarded them,” she said.

The Austin Police Department said in a preliminary report that Aguilera's death is currently not being investigated as a homicide because the probe did not reveal any suspicions. An official cause of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Texas A&M told the outlet that the university “does not have a statement to share at this time.”