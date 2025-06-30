Who was The Vivienne? RuPaul's Drag Race UK star was in bathtub for ‘days’ before being found dead

Drag performer James Lee Williams, popularly known as The Vivienne, was found dead on January 5 after lying undiscovered in their bathtub for several days, according to The Sun. The 32-year-old died from cardio-respiratory arrest due to ketamine use, a coroner confirmed. An inquest at Cheshire Coroner’s Court revealed that five empty ketamine bags were discovered in the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner's bedroom and bathroom bin. The Vivienne was lying in the bathtub for a 'couple of days' before being discovered dead on January 5(Getty Images)

A forensic toxicologist noted a “relatively high” level of ketamine in their system, indicating “moderate to excessive use.” Senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish ruled the death a “misadventure,” saying, Williams “took ketamine, but he did not intend to end his own life.”

The Vivienne lay undiscovered in bathtub for ‘couple of days’ after overdosing on ketamine

Paramedics reported signs of rigour mortis, suggesting Williams had been in the bath for “a couple of days.” Neighbor Janine Gobold, who used her spare key to check on the drag star after calls went unanswered, described the heartbreaking moment she discovered the body. “He just looked like he was sleeping,” she recalled.

Gobold and her son had last spoken with Williams two days earlier. When she noticed undisturbed snow outside their home, she feared something was wrong. “All the lights were on,” she told the court. A Deliveroo bag was found in the kitchen, but there was no immediate sign of drug use visible to her, according to the outlet.

Williams’ best friend, Bobby Musker, reportedly said they had exchanged memes and voice notes in the days before the tragedy. He suspected Williams had been using ketamine and recalled their final video call on January 3. After learning that no one had heard from him, Bobby alerted Janine to check on Williams - and soon received her devastated call.

Williams had openly discussed past addiction struggles, including on Drag Race UK, where they said, “I couldn’t leave the drugs at the party.” Sister Chanel Williams later revealed the performer had a long period of sobriety before a relapse.

The Vivienne, born James Lee Williams, was a British drag performer who won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

An inquest confirmed that The Vivienne died from cardio-respiratory arrest due to ketamine use.

Yes, The Vivienne had a history of substance misuse and spoke openly about it during and after Drag Race UK.

They appeared on Drag Race UK, Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Hunted, and The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood.