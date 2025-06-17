Elon Musk shares drug test results weeks after bombshell ketamine report, verbal spat with Trump

Amid circulating rumors of drug addiction, recent testing results have revealed that Elon Musk tested negative for fentanyl, ketamine, and a host of additional substances. Elon Musk's urine test showed no traces of drugs, including ketamine and opioids, despite previous allegations of substance misuse.(AFP)

Just weeks after a shocking investigation revealed that the billionaire was addicted to stimulants, psychedelics, and ketamine during his stay in the White House, Musk posted a picture of the results on X this morning with the word, “lol.”

The picture seems to indicate that on June 11, a few days after his intense verbal altercation with President Donald Trump, in which he was referred to as a “big-time drug addict,” Elon tested negative for 22 substances, including benzodiazepines, amphetamines, ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, opioids, cannabis, and fentanyl.

All about Musk's drug tests

Musk's urine test was conducted by Fastest Labs of South Austin, Texas.

In the past, Musk stated that he had been prescribed the potent anesthetic ketamine for depression.

The findings follow a shocking New York Times article that said Musk was using so much ketamine that it was starting to impair his bladder, possibly causing discomfort and control problems.

According to sources, Musk traveled with a daily pill box containing roughly 20 different drugs, including Adderall, and used psychedelic mushrooms and ecstasy.

Despite the negative drug test findings, urine drug tests have a one- to seven-day detection window. Substance misuse can be detected up to six months in advance using other methods, such as hair follicle screenings.

This implies that Musk might have a history of drug misuse and that he may have just stopped using narcotics for a few days.

Earlier, the Tesla CEO published a post from an X user that said, "If Elon is on any drugs, I want what he's having."

“I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this is not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven't taken it since then,” Musk wrote in his defense.

Additionally, he charged that the NYT had fabricated their report.