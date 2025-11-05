Who was Tika the Iggy? The internet’s ‘Anna Wintour of Dogs’ dies at 14

Tika the Iggy, the Italian greyhound known for her impeccable fashion sense and massive online following, has died. She was 14. Her owner, Thomas Shapiro, announced the news on Tuesday through a post on social media. Tika the Iggy was an Italian greyhound known for her impeccable fashion sense.(Instagram/ tikatheiggy)

“Tika, I really thought you were going to live forever. I thought we had more time, but there are things we cannot control. Our hearts are shattered,” Shapiro wrote on Instagram.

“We wish you were still here. You were supposed to prance through your golden years. We just hope you know how deeply you were loved, Tika,” he added.

Who was Tika the Iggy?

With over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Tika the Iggy rose to fame for her high-fashion outfits and charming personality. She became a cultural icon in the pet influencer world, earning nicknames like “the Anna Wintour of dogs” and “a new fashion It girl,” by Vogue and TheDogist.

She owned more than 300 custom-made outfits, designed to fit her slim Italian greyhound frame, The NY Post reported in 2021.

Her collection included feathered gowns, boots, hoodies, and scarves. Online, she was known for posing in different looks, often switching between casual wear and formal pieces.

How did Tika die?

Tika had two tumors in her liver that were surgically removed on veterinary advice, according to Shapiro’s post. Initially, she seemed like she was recovering well. She was enjoying her favorite chicken meal after being discharged from the clinic.

“That first night home, we treated you to your favourite food (chickunz!) and it seemed like your recovery was going smoothly,” Shapiro wrote.

The following day, Shapiro noticed something change. “You looked so tired, not quite yourself, yet peaceful,” he said.

Also Read: Physician explains the real reason you have to depend on energy drinks to get through the day: ‘They work by blocking…’

Veterinarians initially believed it was a reaction to pain medication, but Shapiro said that it was her body “slowly giving up.”

“You spent your last moments at home, held by your favourite dads. We feel numb and lost now that you are gone, but we are so grateful you were surrounded by your family during your last moments,” he wrote.

The man behind Tika

Thomas Shapiro, Tika’s devoted owner, holds a bachelor’s degree from the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa, as per his LinkedIn. His career has spanned roles in market research, web development, and performance arts.

Also Read: Nehru mentioned, Mira Nair thanked, Dhoom song played: Key moments from Zohran Mamdani's victory speech

In 2018, Shapiro married his partner, Louis. At their wedding, Tika served as the ring bearer.

“Rest peacefully, our sweet, sweet Tika. We will never, ever forget you,” Shapiro said.