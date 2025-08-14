Why did Kylan Darnell ‘step back’ from Bama Rush? TikToker shares recruitment advice for sister Izzy

University of Alabama senior and Zeta Tau Alpha member Kylan Darnell, one of the most recognizable faces of the viral Bama Rush phenomenon, has announced she will take a “step back” from recruitment events this year to prioritize her mental health. Kylan Darnell announced that she is taking a step back for her mental well-being(Instagram)

The reigning Miss Ohio Teen USA and TikTok creator, who has amassed over 1.2 million followers by documenting sorority life, said the decision came after years of navigating intense public scrutiny, reported E! Online.

Kylan Darnell on supporting her sister

Darnell revealed she is focusing on guiding her younger sister, Isabella ‘Izzy’ Darnell, who is currently participating in the University of Alabama’s highly competitive sorority rush. Kylan was quoted in the report saying that she advised her sister to just be herself and added, “A lot of girls try to fit into the SEC sorority girl mold, but I wanted Izzy to stay unique.”

The TikTok creator admitted that Izzy, who is just 18, is ‘tougher’ than she was at that age and capable of brushing off criticism, both in person and online.

University of Alabama’s sorority recruitment process

The University of Alabama’s sorority rush spans four intense rounds: open house, philanthropy, sisterhood, and preference, which culminates in Bid Day at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. Known for its competitive atmosphere, the process has become a national talking point after gaining viral traction on TikTok and inspiring the HBO Max documentary Bama Rush, as per E! Online.

Sorority consultants, some charging thousands for mentorship, coach potential new members on conversational skills, wardrobe choices, and avoiding taboo topics. Critics, including recruitment coaches themselves, have described the process as ‘psychological warfare’ and ‘emotional boot camp’, Fox News reported.

Stepping back for peace

According to Fox News, Darnell arrived at Alabama with little connection to Southern Greek traditions, and the experience was a rush at first. However, the public scrutiny has begun weighing on her as time passed. She was quoted in the report saying this year was more stressful and added, “I need to step back. I can’t fool myself anymore this week, it is really affecting my mental health.”

Darnell, however, noted that her decision to step back from social media does not discourage others from engaging with and becoming active in Greek life. She said that although she enjoyed her time in the sorority, at present, she is choosing to put her mental health first.

Cheering on the sidelines

Even though Darnell remains a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, the next few days she plans on taking a break from her social media by doing recruitment with her sister and having quality time with her family.

Bid Day is August 17, and for the first time in her college career, she will be cheering from the sidelines instead of being at the forefront and online, the Fox News report added.

