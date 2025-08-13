TikTok updates guidelines to allow only 5 hashtags per post, leaving users frustrated, ‘Small editors will never grow’

TikTok seems to have updated its guidelines to allow only five hashtags per post. While the platform may have made the decision to improve user experience, it has left content creators frustrated. TikTokers believe this is negatively affecting their views and engagement. TikTok updates guidelines to allow only 5 hashtags per post, leaving users frustrated (Unsplash - representational image)

When one uses a hashtag, their post becomes discoverable to people searching for that particular topic, even if they do not follow the user. According to the American Marketing Association, “Hashtags can significantly boost your post’s visibility by making it discoverable to a wider audience beyond your followers. This can lead to higher engagement rates as more people interested in topics connected to your product can find your content.”

It adds, “Hashtags help create and foster online communities, providing a sense of belonging among users with shared interests. Brands can use them to encourage user interaction and generate conversations.”

‘Small editors will never grow’

Social media users have expressed their anger over TikTok’s decision to limit hashtags. Taking to X, a user wrote, “Just was posting an edit on TikTok then saw there was a 5 hashtag limit…. Why is this a thing?? Us small editors will never grow”. Another wrote, “I hate this new tiktok 5 hashtag update so badly…”

Content creators discussed the issue on Reddit too, with one user explaining, “all the hashtags on my edits i used were for the tv show, actor, characters, the song i used, stuff like that. and this seriously worries me for how this is going to effect my business that i use tiktok to advertise for. i hashtag my area, city, state, the work i do, what i specialize in, the brands i use. isn’t that even grounds for a lawsuit or something? if their new updates severely impact my income and i can prove it?”

One user commented, “i've seen a massive drop on reach and views when the hashtag was limited, my niche is around behind the scene drone shot on wedding, my standard views reach a normal 50-100k and some at the millions but this time, could barely get beyond 1000 views”. Another said, “I’m an editor and also experiencing a similar issue, except my videos are completely invisible on my profile from other accounts or if I’m logged out. I got a VPN and with a different location set, I can see the videos perfectly fine. Still, my videos are barely reaching 1,000 views, which is uncommon for me. This has been going on for maybe 4 days now? Trust me, you’re not alone and I’m not sure what the solution is. “