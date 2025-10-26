Will NCIS: Tony & Ziva return for season 2? Cote de Pablo says 'if we got a chance…’

The seventh product of the NCIS franchise – NCIS: Tony & Ziva – had its season finale on October 23. The first season of the show had 20 episodes and featured the lead pair, involved in an inconsistent relationship, navigating an international mystery, and trying to save their daughter. NCIS: Tony & Ziva concluded its first season on October 23, featuring 20 episodes.(YouTube/Paramount)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 2 in the works?

As of now, no official announcement has been made about a second season of the show. However, both fans and members of the cast are hoping that the show will be renewed for a second season.

As per People, Michael Weatherly, who plays Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo, and Cote de Pablo, the actress who plays the role of Ziva David, are both looking forward to a second season.

“I think we’d be lucky to play these characters for — look, I’ll say this: Season 1 was like a dream. It was so much fun to go back and revisit these characters. Where this goes, we know not,” de Pablo said to TV Insider. “We’re just grateful that we got a chance to do it, and the rest is the rest. If we got a chance to do it again, we’d be thrilled," she added.

The show’s creator and co-executive producer, John McNamara, is keeping his fingers crossed for a second season to be given the go-ahead.

“There’s a great Jewish word, kennehora. Don’t curse the future ... So I, obviously, I think about it, but I am really, really, really, intensely superstitious about these things,” he was quoted as saying by Deadline.

What is NCIS: Tony & Ziva about?

According to The Wrap, McNamara had initially created a different ending for the season finale, keeping in mind a possible season 2. However, he chose to alter it to suit the scenario of there not being a second season. But he has kept the footage of the originally intended ending as it could be used to start the second season – if and when it comes.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva brought together the titular couple from earlier NCIS series and showed them tackling an international conspiracy and also rescuing their daughter after she was kidnapped. The drama unfolds as the pair seem to come closer again after the ups and downs in their relationship.

This Paramount+ series debuted with three episodes released simultaneously in September. It immediately went to No. 8 in the Nielsen streaming originals list for the week and gained 371 million viewing minutes, as per The Wrap.

