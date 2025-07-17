World Emoji Day 2025: America's favorite, most hated and misused emojis revealed

Emojis have increasingly become a part of how people communicate these days, so it only makes sense that there is a day dedicated to them! World Emoji Day 2025, observed on July 17 annually, a new survey has shed light on how Americans use and love these emojis. Conducted by Coventry Brands and Ovid Life, the study surveyed 2,400 people across 48 states of America, unearthing regional favorites, usage habits, and the nation’s most misunderstood icons. Happy World Emoji Day(Representative Image/Unsplash)

‘😂’ is King, but also overused

Despite being labeled outdated by Gen Z, the Face with Tears of Joy (😂) emoji remains the USA’s favorite. It took the top spot in 24 states, with 10 per cent of respondents naming it their go-to symbol. However, 20 per cent also said it is the most overused.

Second place went to the more dramatic emoji Rolling on the Floor Laughing (🤣) which was recorded to be favorite in 11 states. The Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (😊) was placed third by the respondents saying that it adds warmth and soft touch in messages.

Other notable favorites, according to the study, included:

😘 (Face Blowing a Kiss), and this was most used in Illinois

Thumbs Up (👍) is the most favourite in Rhode Island

❤ (Red Heart) is the reigning emoji of love in Florida

Least favorite emojis of the US

On the flip side, the Pile of Poo (💩) emoji was deemed least favorite by 11 per cent of respondents and was disliked in 35 states. Once considered playful, it is now widely seen as juvenile and cringeworthy.

Other unpopular emojis on the list included:

👌 (OK Hand): The now controversial emoji is the least liked in two states

🙌 (Raising Hands): The emoji is seen as confusing or ambiguous

😬 (Grimacing Face): This emoji is often misinterpreted, the study found

🙏 (Folded Hands): The emoji is misunderstood by 13 per cent, with some viewing it as both a prayer and a high-five

Who’s using emojis and where?

According to the study, a remarkable 96 per cent of Americans incorporate emojis into their messages. Nearly 48 per cent of the individuals use emojis to react to content on social media platforms, while 39 per cent include them in comments.

However, their usage in professional settings is significantly lower with only nine per cent of people using emojis in work-related communications and of them only eight per cent incorporate them into emails.

Interestingly, there is a noticeable difference in emoji engagement between men and women, with women rating their emoji use and employment at eight out of 10, whereas men rated theirs at 6.5 out of 10.

Emoji Etiquette: What annoys people most

Emoji misuse is a real problem. The most significant complaints include the replacement of full words with emojis. Nearly 38 per cent of people said they found it annoying. Additionally, overusing the same emoji is a concern for 23 per cent of respondents.

The study said of the 2,400 respondents, 19 per cent find the use of emojis in professional settings to be inappropriate. Furthermore, 14 per cent of individuals are irritated by responses to serious subjects including emojis.

State spirit, in emoji form

Each US state can be represented by a fun mix of emojis which capture its unique culture, landmarks, or standout features! New York, for instance, is often depicted with the iconic Statue of Liberty 🗽, the famous Big Apple 🍎, and a classic yellow taxi 🚖.

On the other hand, California might be symbolized by the stunning Golden Gate Bridge 🌉, the glitz of Hollywood 🎬, and the thrill of surfing 🏄‍♂.

Some standout picks include:

🌵 Arizona (Cactus)

🐊 Louisiana (Alligator)

🐘 Alabama (Elephant - Crimson Tide pride)

🍕 New Jersey & Connecticut (Pizza lovers unite)

