World Emoji Day 2025| Sunny Leone: Emojis are the perfect way to express yourself

Having done many memorable dance numbers in the Hindi film industry, Sunny Leone has come to be known for her expressions on screen. But on World Emoji Day today, the actor opens up on how she uses emojis to express herself in real life. “Emojis play a big role in my conversations. After every sentence, I am like sneaking in some or the other emojis,” she says. Sunny Leone on World Emoji Day(Photos: Raju Shinde/HT)

She goes on to add, “The world of emojis is so important to where we are in life because we use those to express ourselves without maybe having to type out the words, and it's so much fun to use emojis. The best thing is that new emojis keep coming all the time.” While her favourite emoji is the monkey covering its eyes, there is an emoji she felt defines her: “The one emoji that encapsulates my personality has to be the wide smiled emoji.”

Sunny Leone insists that even though she loves to use her words to convey her emotions, emojis do come as a sigh of relief at many instances. “Emojis are there to express emotions without having to write it out, and they make a conversation fun. Sometimes I want to just converse in emojis and not words. It's so much easier when you send just a bunch of emojis hoping that people will figure it out,” she says.

And while she loves emojis, she has found herself in a pickle because of her lack of knowledge of what some of them mean. “There are certain emojis that I found out over the last few years and had no idea what those emojis actually mean, like certain fruits and vegetables. It wasn’t until I was watching some reality show and they started putting those emojis on the screen that I understood their real meaning,” she laughs, adding, “So not only they are on our phones but emojis have actually hit the television screens to express what the show wants to say without saying those words, because otherwise they will get beeped out. I'm so happy that I found out what those fruits and vegetables mean, so that I'm not sending them to some random person.”

Sunny asserts that in a guarded world that we live in today, emojis also become a door to let other people in. “We live in a world right now where we need to ask people how they are feeling, but nobody actually wants to tell you how they are feeling. So emojis are a perfect way to express yourself,” she ends.