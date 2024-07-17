 World Emoji Day special| Varun Sharma: I have friends who talk only in emojis on chat! - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Emoji Day special| Varun Sharma: I have friends who talk only in emojis on chat!

ByRishabh Suri
Jul 17, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Actor Varun Sharma poses for HT City on the occasion of World Emoji Day today.

Varun Sharma made moviegoers fall in love with his character Choocha from the Fukrey franchise owing to his funny expressions. So, on World Emoji Day today, he emotes his funniest expressions as he shoots for us.

Actor Varun Sharma posing for HT City(Satish Bate/ HT)
Actor Varun Sharma posing for HT City(Satish Bate/ HT)

"Emojis are a language now, insaan ka mood pata chal jaata hai," says Sharma.

He adds, "If you have an argument with someone, you know the replies are cold when they put the slightly smiling face emoji. Toh aapko pata chal jaata hai ki banda chidh gaya hai. I use a lot of heart emojis. I have certain friends who only talk through emojis - 60% text mein aur 40% emojis! It's a great secret language."

The 34-year-old, who was recently seen in the film Wild Wild Punjab, says besides the heart emoji, he also uses the rolling eyes emoji quite frequently.

But his mother's favourite is "the namaste and hug wala". Sharma adds, "Like every family, we, too, have a family WhatsApp group, where I message when my flight is about to take off or when I land. The folded hands emoji and the hug emoji from her mean a lot to me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / World Emoji Day special| Varun Sharma: I have friends who talk only in emojis on chat!
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On