World Emoji Day special| Varun Sharma: I have friends who talk only in emojis on chat!

Varun Sharma made moviegoers fall in love with his character Choocha from the Fukrey franchise owing to his funny expressions. So, on World Emoji Day today, he emotes his funniest expressions as he shoots for us. Actor Varun Sharma posing for HT City(Satish Bate/ HT)

"Emojis are a language now, insaan ka mood pata chal jaata hai," says Sharma.

He adds, "If you have an argument with someone, you know the replies are cold when they put the slightly smiling face emoji. Toh aapko pata chal jaata hai ki banda chidh gaya hai. I use a lot of heart emojis. I have certain friends who only talk through emojis - 60% text mein aur 40% emojis! It's a great secret language."

The 34-year-old, who was recently seen in the film Wild Wild Punjab, says besides the heart emoji, he also uses the rolling eyes emoji quite frequently.

But his mother's favourite is "the namaste and hug wala". Sharma adds, "Like every family, we, too, have a family WhatsApp group, where I message when my flight is about to take off or when I land. The folded hands emoji and the hug emoji from her mean a lot to me."