World's first 'perpetual cruise' offers a life at sea and travel across 400 destinations

A luxury cruise company is offering a chance to live at sea for as long as you want. Villa Vie Residence's “Endless Horizons” package lets guests retire on their ship, the Villa Vie Odyssey, for life. The luxury cruise is reportedly the world’s first perpetual cruise ship and is designed to facilitate long-term living in 425 destinations in 147 countries in a 3.5-year cycle. The Odyssey, which can accommodate 650 passengers, boasts a library, fitness centre, pickleball court, entertainment lounges, bars and a spa.(villavieresidences.com)

The cruise's stops last five or more days so residents can explore global cities and exotic locations before being whisked away to the next destination. The most budget-friendly option for perpetual stay begins at $349,999 for one person and $599,999 for a couple, the New York Post said in a report.

The cruise also offers a premium package, which starts at $1.24 million for one and $1.74 million for two people.

Since the cruise will be the guests' home for a long time, it comes equipped with spacious rooms with queen-sized beds, large bathrooms, and comfortable workspaces. For an additional $50,000, the cruise also provides medical care and spa treatments. The Odyssey, which can accommodate 650 passengers, also boasts a library, fitness centre, pickleball court, entertainment lounges, bars and a spa.

A 77-year-old teacher who moved onto the cruise from her California retirement community home plans to stay at sea for the next 10 years.

“Not only was it affordable to me, it would actually cost me less money to live here like this, have everyone taking care of me instead of me taking care of everybody. All the chores you do in life? Done! If you put your to-do list on a piece of paper and you cross off anything that wasn’t a fun activity, then you end up with the life we have now," she said.