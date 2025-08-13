Zoe Kravitz reveals bathroom disaster at Taylor Swift's home; ‘We’re scratching the walls'

Zoë Kravitz shared a humorous, yet perhaps a ‘destroying’ tale about her stay at pop star Taylor Swift's house. Zoe Kravitz explained that Swift's “very beautiful house from the '30s” seemed like the sort of place you want to “preserve and take care of.” (REUTERS)

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kravitz revealed that Swift kindly welcomed her and her mother, Lisa Bonet, during the early 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles. Bonet's pet snake, Orpheus, accompanied the duo, as they stayed there for almost two weeks.

Kravitz explained that Swift's “very beautiful house from the '30s” seemed like the sort of place you want to “preserve and take care of.” “My mom has a pet snake and so she came over with the snake,” she said.

She further revealed that she told her mom on her last day that she intended to be such a nice guest that the singer “wouldn't even know we were here.”

Orpheus slithered inside Swift's bathroom hole

However, her plan failed as Bonet called the Blink Twice star upstairs in a hurry, squatting in the bathroom with a problem. Orpheus had discovered “a little hole in the corner” in Swift's bathroom and slithered inside.

According to Kravitz, the hole was adjacent to a built-in bench that had drawers. Kravitz had to call the housing manager because the snake had gotten farther away as they attempted to catch it. “I get down the ground, I take the drawers out [and] as this is happening, the snake is getting further and further [away] … I was panicking so much,” she revealed.

In an attempt to recover Orpheus, Kravitz, her mother, and the home manager broke into the banquette with a crowbar. "We’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls … [We] completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom," Kravitz acknowledged.

She said that she intended to pay for the repairs and planned to get it fixed before Swift, 35, learned about it. However, the singer later found out anyhow.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,’ And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?’” Kravitz disclosed her conversation with Swift.