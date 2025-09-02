Zohran Mamdani hits back at troll for tagging him on bacon-related tweet: ‘We’re not vampires’

Zohran Mamdani has hit back at a troll who tagged him on a bacon-related post and asked him to have a “bone-petit.” Addressing the person as “My brother,” the New York mayoral candidate referenced popular myths about vampires and garlic in his response. Zohran Mamdani’s response to a troll has left many chuckling. (AP)

“My brother, this isn’t garlic and we’re not vampires,” Mamdani wrote as he posted a screenshot of the tweet by the troll. In Islam, consumption of pork and pork-derived products is prohibited.

Take a look at Madani’s share:

How did social media react?

Many expressed their irritation with the troll’s tweet. An individual posted, “I wonder if Jim is really dumb enough to think he's saying ‘bone petit’,” referencing how the X user misspelled the word “bon appetit.”

Another asked, “What is bone-petite?” A third remarked, “Well played.” A fourth wrote, “Ignore the noise. Focus on your goals. Let them keep barking.”

Born in Kampala, Uganda, the politician moved to New York with his family when he was seven years old. He was born to the celebrated Indian film director Mira Nair and the famous professor Mahmood Mamdani.

During his campaign, Mamdani made his faith visible, visiting mosques and releasing videos in Urdu. If elected, the 33-year-old would be the first Muslim mayor in New York City’s history.

"We know that to stand in public as a Muslim is also to sacrifice the safety that we can sometimes find in the shadows," he said at a rally this spring, cited the BBC.

This is not the first time Mamdani has been attacked for his faith. Earlier, conservative social media personality Laura Loomer slammed him for his religion in a series of X posts.