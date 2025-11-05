Zohran Mamdani's educational background: Where did NYC mayor-elect go to college?

Zohran Mamdani is making global headlines as the new mayor-elect of New York City. The 34-year-old is the first Muslim elected to this office. Zohran Mamdani is the new mayor-elect of New York City. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

As expected, there is great curiosity regarding Mamdani and his background. Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani has lived in New York City since the age of seven, per the New York Assembly. A naturalized US citizen, he will now have one of the most high-profile public service responsibilities on his shoulders.

Zohran Mamdani’s educational background

As per the New York Assembly website, Mamdani attended the Bronx High School of Science. He graduated from Bowdoin College with a Bachelor’s degree in African Studies. Interestingly, both his parents are Harvard graduates.

CNN reported that Mamdani was politically active in his college years. While at Bowdoin College, he founded the institution’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

He also joined Change Corps, which was a year-long training program for becoming a community organizer. However, he did not finish his term, quitting after six months. The reason for this move was his creation of a union within this organization, which, he thought, would have led to his being fired.

Mamdani became a naturalized citizen in 2018, paving the way for his active involvement in politics. This has now culminated in him becoming New York’s first Muslim mayor, and one of the youngest to take that office.

Zohran Mamdani’s victory

On Tuesday, New Yorkers went to the polls to choose their new Mayor. Mamdani had been seen as the frontrunner in the polls done before the actual voting. As per CBS News, with 91 per cent of the votes counted, Mamdani’s victory is confirmed, with him claiming 50.4 percent of the vote.

The self-confessed democratic socialist was running against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom Mamdani defeated in the Democratic primary to win the party’s nomination. His other opponent in the race was the Republican Party’s candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

In the end, the victory margin for Mamdani has been a fairly comfortable one, suggesting that even if this was not a triangular fight, he would have emerged victorious.

