Valentine’s Day 2021: Zoo shares incredible love story of jaguars. Watch

Every holiday comes with specific expectations and for Valentine’s Day it is romance. And, when it’s about love then it’s not restricted just to humans. Case in point, this video showcasing the love story between two jaguars Neron and Keira.

Shared on the official Instagram profile of The Big Cat Sanctuary, the video will fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling. The clip, besides showing incredible moments of love between the duo, also explains how they came close to each other.

Turns out, Neron came to the sanctuary in 2018 and the next year Keira became a resident of the place. They were paired together by the zoo keepers and soon they became close to each other. Not just that, they even started flirting right away. Slowly, the couple’s love strengthened and now they are always together.

The video also explains how Neron helped Keira be calmer and she helped unveiling his nurturing side. It also describes how they love rolling around together and grooming each other.

Take a look at the video and chances are you won’t be able to stop saying “Aww.”

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 25,600 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Wait stop this is so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “True love,” commented another. “I love these two,” shared a third. “Such a cute loving pair,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this incredible love story?