Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts video with advisory

To stop the spread of virus amid the ongoing pandemic, wearing masks have become a necessity. Wearing mask is a responsibility that everyone should take up. However, alongside, properly discarding the masks is also extremely important. If not, then they can end up in the stomach of animals and cause serious harm. Highlighting that IFS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video along with an advisory.

“The masks we carelessly throw away can end up killing animals. A team of veterinarians from TN (Tamil Nadu) University of Veterinary and animal sciences at Chennai successfully removed a face mask from the stomach of a Siberian Husky dog,” she wrote on Twitter and added “Please ensure safe disposal.”

Take a look at the video:

The masks we carelessly throw away can end up killing animals.A team of veterinarians from TN University of Veterinary & animal sciences at Chennai successfully removed a face mask from the stomach of a Siberian Husky dog. Video not for faint hearted.Please ensure safe disposal pic.twitter.com/rdC72gjxLr — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 12, 2021

Since being posted, the shared has gathered several comments.

“Appeal: Please save Nature and it's creatures who can't speak but feel every feeling. Thanks to Doctors here again,” wrote a Twitter user. “That's really sad,” shared another. “Oh my god. Please throw mask in dust bin only. Don't throw them outside,” expressed a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON