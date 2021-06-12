Home / Trending / Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts video with advisory
IFS officer Supriya Sahu took to Twitter to share the video of vets removing a mask from a dog's stomach.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 05:47 PM IST

To stop the spread of virus amid the ongoing pandemic, wearing masks have become a necessity. Wearing mask is a responsibility that everyone should take up. However, alongside, properly discarding the masks is also extremely important. If not, then they can end up in the stomach of animals and cause serious harm. Highlighting that IFS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video along with an advisory.

“The masks we carelessly throw away can end up killing animals. A team of veterinarians from TN (Tamil Nadu) University of Veterinary and animal sciences at Chennai successfully removed a face mask from the stomach of a Siberian Husky dog,” she wrote on Twitter and added “Please ensure safe disposal.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the shared has gathered several comments.

“Appeal: Please save Nature and it's creatures who can't speak but feel every feeling. Thanks to Doctors here again,” wrote a Twitter user. “That's really sad,” shared another. “Oh my god. Please throw mask in dust bin only. Don't throw them outside,” expressed a third.

