Video of Amitabh Bachchan narrating inspirational story on KBC wins hearts

A video from the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has created a buzz on Twitter. The video shows the actor narrating an inspirational story about kindness and self development. The video was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. He shared the video with a simple caption in Hindi.

“Who is greater,” reads Sharan’s translated caption. The video opens to show Bachchan sharing how number 9 decided to slap number 8 as it was bigger in value than it. This went around till it reached number 1. However, then something wonderful happened. We don’t want to give away everything, so take a look at the video to know how the story ends.

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 7.9 lakh views and counting. The share has accumulated nearly 28,000 likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“A story worth listening to and inculcating in our day-to-day life…,” wrote a Twitter user. “Well said,” expressed another. “Right sir,” commented a third. “Very interesting and thought provoking story,” shared a fourth.