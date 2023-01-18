Video of amputee football players go viral, netizens call it amazing. Watch

Football is one of those sports that is watched by people worldwide. Several fans love to support their teams and stick to the screens to watch them win. Recently a video of specially-abled men playing football has gone viral on the internet. The video, which World Amputee Football Federation shared, shows specially abled men on the field playing football.

At the beginning of the clip, you can see a bunch of men passing around the ball and trying to score a goal. Then in another shot, you can see one of them scoring a goal and celebrating the win. The clip belongs to the World Amputee Football Federation. The post's caption read, "Human spirit has no limits."

Take a look at the video here:

Human spirit has no limits pic.twitter.com/QyK6TjamvC — Santosh Singh (@SantoshSinghIPS) January 15, 2023

This clip was shared on January 15. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 82,000 times and has 1800 likes and several comments.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Everything is possible in the world, if you have the will to do things." Another person added, "Totally love their energy. " A third person wrote, "That is incredible." "This is amazing," said a fourth Twitter user.