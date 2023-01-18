Home / Trending / Video of amputee football players go viral, netizens call it amazing. Watch

Video of amputee football players go viral, netizens call it amazing. Watch

trending
Published on Jan 18, 2023 10:38 AM IST

IPS officer Santosh Singh shared a video of amputee football players in the middle of a game. Many people have reacted to this video, and called it amazing.

Amputee football players in the middle of a game.(Twitter/@SantoshSinghIPS)
Amputee football players in the middle of a game.(Twitter/@SantoshSinghIPS)
ByVrinda Jain

Football is one of those sports that is watched by people worldwide. Several fans love to support their teams and stick to the screens to watch them win. Recently a video of specially-abled men playing football has gone viral on the internet. The video, which World Amputee Football Federation shared, shows specially abled men on the field playing football.

At the beginning of the clip, you can see a bunch of men passing around the ball and trying to score a goal. Then in another shot, you can see one of them scoring a goal and celebrating the win. The clip belongs to the World Amputee Football Federation. The post's caption read, "Human spirit has no limits."

Take a look at the video here:

This clip was shared on January 15. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 82,000 times and has 1800 likes and several comments.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Everything is possible in the world, if you have the will to do things." Another person added, "Totally love their energy. " A third person wrote, "That is incredible." "This is amazing," said a fourth Twitter user.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
football viral video twitter + 1 more
football viral video twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out