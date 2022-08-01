Video of cat swinging, relaxing on a hammock serves as inspiration to slow down

Most of us are lost in the hustle and often forget to take time off for ourselves and let our minds and bodies recharge and relax. But when it comes to pets, especially cats, these creatures definitely know how to make the most of the time when it comes to relaxing and doing absolutely nothing throughout the day! A cat can, similarly, be seen unwinding on a hammock in the most carefreely alluring way possible in a recent Instagram video. And a lot of Internet users have been inspired by this cat in all the right ways.

The Instagram page that goes by the username @am___cats, is where the video was first posted, before being reshared by Cats of Instagram. As of right now, the page has more than 13,000 followers, and the numbers are constantly growing. This cat video has a good chance of brightening everyone's day who loves cats. And not only this, it could also serve as some inspiration for you to take time out for rest and relaxation that you may have been putting off for a while.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just a day ago, the video has gotten more than 65,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes about the catto, "Not a care in the world. " "Now this is the life!" another user adds. A third response admits, "I want to be this cat."