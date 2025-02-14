Menu Explore
Viral video: Cook kneads dough with dirty water at Kanpur eatery en route to Prayagraj

BySimran Singh
Feb 14, 2025 11:50 AM IST

A viral video captures a man confronting a cook in Kanpur for using dirty water to knead dough.

In a recent incident en route to Prayagraj in Kanpur, a man recorded a video exposing unsanitary food preparation practices at a local restaurant. The footage shows a cook using contaminated water to knead dough in unhygienic conditions, while patrons unknowingly consume the food.

The video was reportedly shot in Kanpur. (Instagram/@kamal_giri_maharaj)
The video was reportedly shot in Kanpur. (Instagram/@kamal_giri_maharaj)

The concerned individual confronts the cook, stating, "You are kneading dough with such dirty water; this is not a good thing. People come here with certain expectations. This is wrong on your part, isn’t it? This is not a good practice." The cook acknowledges the criticism by nodding.

Take a look at the video:

Rising concerns over food hygiene

This incident is not isolated. Similar cases have recently surfaced, drawing attention to food safety standards across the country. In Hyderabad, a viral video exposed a popular restaurant allegedly serving leftover onions and chutneys to customers, leading to public outrage and calls for stricter hygiene practices.

In another case, a disturbing video from Agra showed the unhygienic preparation of 'rewdi,' a traditional Indian sweet. The footage revealed workers handling the sweet without gloves in a filthy environment, sparking widespread concern.

Earlier in December, a disturbing incident unfolded on an Air India flight from Delhi to New York when a passenger found a cockroach in her meal. Suyesha Savant, who was travelling with her two-year-old child, was served an omelette that contained the unwelcome insect. The passenger's shocking discovery was shared on social media, where it quickly went viral. The incident prompted a response from Air India, which addressed the passenger's concerns.

In the post, Savant shared that she found a cockroach in the omelette which was served to her on an Air India flight going from Delhi to New York. "My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result," wrote Savant in the post

