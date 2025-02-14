Viral video: Cook kneads dough with dirty water at Kanpur eatery en route to Prayagraj

In a recent incident en route to Prayagraj in Kanpur, a man recorded a video exposing unsanitary food preparation practices at a local restaurant. The footage shows a cook using contaminated water to knead dough in unhygienic conditions, while patrons unknowingly consume the food. The video was reportedly shot in Kanpur. (Instagram/@kamal_giri_maharaj)

The concerned individual confronts the cook, stating, "You are kneading dough with such dirty water; this is not a good thing. People come here with certain expectations. This is wrong on your part, isn’t it? This is not a good practice." The cook acknowledges the criticism by nodding.



Rising concerns over food hygiene

This incident is not isolated. Similar cases have recently surfaced, drawing attention to food safety standards across the country. In Hyderabad, a viral video exposed a popular restaurant allegedly serving leftover onions and chutneys to customers, leading to public outrage and calls for stricter hygiene practices.

In another case, a disturbing video from Agra showed the unhygienic preparation of 'rewdi,' a traditional Indian sweet. The footage revealed workers handling the sweet without gloves in a filthy environment, sparking widespread concern.

Earlier in December, a disturbing incident unfolded on an Air India flight from Delhi to New York when a passenger found a cockroach in her meal. Suyesha Savant, who was travelling with her two-year-old child, was served an omelette that contained the unwelcome insect. The passenger's shocking discovery was shared on social media, where it quickly went viral. The incident prompted a response from Air India, which addressed the passenger's concerns.

In the post, Savant shared that she found a cockroach in the omelette which was served to her on an Air India flight going from Delhi to New York. "My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result," wrote Savant in the post

