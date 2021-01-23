Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views
In today’s edition of incredibly cute animal videos, here’s a clip of four guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices. Originally shared on the Insta page called The Piggy Potatoes, the clip went crazy viral after getting a shoutout from the photo and the video sharing platform.
Instagram took to their own platform to share the clip and since being posted it has received nearly 14 million views. And, the numbers are only increasing.
“It’s time to meet, eat and compete with Mérida, Gwendolyn, Woody and Zeus. These four Piggy Potatoes are guinea pig foodies, who can be a little overeager when it comes to their favorite snack: the crunchy cucumber. ‘Guinea pigs can eat the whole day,’ says their human, Nadine. “They always have a competition about who is the fastest eater,” Instagram wrote while sharing the video.
Take a look at the clip to know why it has won people over:
“Thank you so much. Cucumber sticks for everyone!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” commented another. “Omg! They’re so adorable,” said a third.
What do you think of the video? Did it leave you amused too?
