Video of heartwarming reunion between donkey and girl who raised it melts hearts

A heartwarming video shared on the microblogging platform X has taken the internet by storm, garnering 1.3 million views and countless heart emojis from users. The video shows a donkey running enthusiastically toward a girl who raised it, showcasing a beautiful bond of love and gratitude between the two. The video on X amassed more than 1 million views. (X/@NAtureisamazing)

The video begins with the donkey hee-hawing as it spots the girl from a distance. Without hesitation, the creature dashes toward her and embraces her affectionately. The touching moment intensifies when the donkey rests its snout gently on the girl’s shoulder, as though expressing its love and longing. Viewers have been captivated by the display of loyalty and emotion, with many commenting on how deeply animals can connect with humans.

Many flocked to the comments section, with one user saying, “i didn't know donkeys could get hype like this.” Another added, “Wow”

Take a look at the video:

In another heartwarming story, in Korat, Thailand, a stray dog named Moo Daeng became a symbol of loyalty and devotion, earning the nickname “Hachi of Korat” after being compared to Japan's legendary Hachikō. The dog has been waiting outside a 7-Eleven store in downtown Korat, holding vigil for its late owner, who passed away months ago.

The story of Moo Daeng went viral when the Facebook page “Korat: The City You Can Build” shared photos and details initially posted by “Mari-Mo Photography.” On January 13, Mari-Mo Photography uploaded images of Moo Daeng resting in front of the convenience store, wrapped in a red blanket provided by kind locals.

A yellow sign placed by the shop owner read: “Thank you all customers for your kindness, but Moo Daeng cannot eat liver and milk. Please help it live long.” The Korat page’s post, shared on January 14, quickly gained traction, amassing over 23,000 likes, 1,200 comments, and more than 4,800 shares by the following afternoon.