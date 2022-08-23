Video of kittens dancing to Charlie Puth's song in perfect harmony is all hearts. Watch

Have you ever seen kittens grooving to music in perfect sync? In case you never have, then here's a clip that may help you witness it. The video shared on Instagram showcases three cats grooving to music in perfect harmony. The clip has struck a chord with netizens, and it may have the same effect on you as well.

The video was posted on Instagram page Cats Doing Things. The page has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and its bio describes it as the #1 rated Instagram page by every cat. The caption written alongside the video reads, "Dancers first, kitties second." The cute video credited to a TikTok user, khimcy1128, shows three kittens dancing in perfect synchronization to Charlie Puth's Left and Right.

Watch the cute cat video:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than 3.7 lakh views and over 24,000 likes. The share even prompted people to post their thoughts in the comments section.

An individual suggested, "Should've used the 'Night at The Roxbury' theme. " "That grey one looks like my girl, Kitty Minaj!" another wrote. A third shared, "When 'dad' is a Kapellmeister." "That's what our boys do when waiting to eat," an Instagram user wrote. "That's Astonishing," expressed another.