Video of lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer wins hearts

A video capturing the delightful antics of two lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer is now winning people’s hearts left right and centre. Shared on Instagram, it is one of such videos that you may end up watching over and over again.

Smithsonian's National Zoo shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Look out for two friendly new faces at Lemur Island! Three-year-old collared lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer made their debut at the end of July,” they wrote while sharing the video of the adorable animals.

The video opens to show the brothers sharing a meal. It also shows them playing together.

Take a look at the video that may make you say aww - and that too repeatedly.

The video has been shared a day ago on September 7. Till now, the clip has also gathered more than 29,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Two cuties,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness, how cute!” shared another. “Welcome boys! You are so adorable! We hope you enjoy yourselves in your new home!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON