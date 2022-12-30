Video of lion sunbathing goes viral, the reason will amuse you

The wildlife can truly be amazing. Sometimes we get to watch how animals grow with each other, and other times you may see them trying to survive in the wild. All these things and nature can surely be fascinating. So, if you are a wildlife fan, then this video of a lion is a must-watch.

In a clip that Twitter user Gabriele Corno shared, you can see a lion sitting on top of a bench-like structure. As the lion is sitting and bathing in the sunlight, the strong wind blows its hair. The post’s caption read, “The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. ”

Take a look at the full video of the lion below:

The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya pic.twitter.com/OSR7rswdxw — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 27, 2022

This video was shared three days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than four million times, and the numbers are only increasing. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Twitter comments said, “Absolutely breathtaking, amazing hair.” Another person added, “Is this how lions are on a normal day, or this particular one just has swag and attitude?” A third person wrote, “Even being calm, His Majesty the King of the Jungle does not lose his elegance and class. He proudly displays his beautiful, long, and thick hair. He has the bearing of a monarch and feels very sure of himself, because he knows that no one would dare to snatch his royal title. ”