The video will leave you mesmerised.(Instagram/@officialshaquanparson)
Video of man’s amazing flips while performing with sword wows people

The video shows athlete Shaquan Parson.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:46 PM IST

The Internet is filled with videos that are so amazing that they often make people gasp in wonder. This video, showcasing athlete Shaquan Parson, is one such clip. This is a video that is absolutely incredible to watch.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of Parson. “Clean transition,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show Parson holding a sword. Within moments, he starts performing with the weapon. In the the clip, he does amazing flawless flips too.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 15,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“You know what I like most about this video? He didn't scream,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow you’re amazing,” expressed another. “Well done,” commented a third. Many shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

