Video of omelette with crushed Oreos and chocolate sauce makes people ask ‘why’

Published on Nov 04, 2022 07:34 PM IST

The video showing a person making an omelette with crushed Oreos and chocolate sauce was posted on Instagram.

ByTrisha Sengupta

There are some fusion dishes that are delicious and leave people happy. At the same time, there are also those dishes which leave people asking ‘why’. One such dish is the Chocolate Oreo Omelette which, as the name suggests, is eggs made with chocolate sauce and crushed Oreos.

“Chocolate Oreo Omlette. Tag Karo uss egg lover ko [Tag that egg lover],” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a person mixing egg, salt, crushed Oreos, and chocolate sauce in a tumbler. Once the person mixes the ingredients, they pour it into a pan to cook the dish.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly three lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Whatever combinations they get, soon this world is gonna end with such combinations,” wrote a Twitter user. “But, why,” asked another. Many wrote “yuk” or “chiiii” to show their reactions. What are your thoughts on the dish? Would you like to try it?

