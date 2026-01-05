Video of shirtless men dancing with hookah in Himachal triggers outrage: 'Zero civic sense'

A video from Himachal Pradesh’s snowbound district has sparked widespread criticism online after a group of tourists was seen dancing on a roadside amid sub-zero temperatures. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows five to six young men celebrating on a snow-covered road while loud music plays in the background. Their car is seen parked nearby. Viewers urged stricter enforcement against public nuisance in sensitive tourist regions. (X/@iNikhilsaini)

In the video, at least 3 men appear shirtless despite the extreme cold, while others can be seen holding liquor bottles and hookahs. Thick snow blankets the surrounding mountains and roadway, highlighting the extreme weather conditions under which the revelry took place.

The video was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, who criticised the tourists’ conduct. “Now it is crystal clear why foreign tourists avoid famous places in India and move to quiet side areas. Disrespectful behaviour has pushed locals to the edge and ended the warmth they were once known for. There is no excuse or justification for this,” Saini wrote while sharing the now-viral video on X.

Take a look below:

(Also Read: IShowSpeed races a cheetah in viral video, internet reacts in disbelief: 'No way it scratched you')

Social media reactions

The clip has since attracted hundreds of reactions, with many urging stricter enforcement against public nuisance in sensitive tourist regions.

One user wrote, “State government and police should set some good precedent in the best interest of tourism. Such display is enough to scares tourists those really contribute to tourism industry in real sense by staying in good hotels,etc.”

“Not just foreign tourists but well heeled family tourists as well. Alcohol consumption and the selling of the same should be banned completely in eco sensitive places,” commented another.

“Zero civic sense. They are showing their great culture. With this kind of behaviour we may require inter state permits to travel in future,” wrote a third user.

“This act of coming to streets and dancing wirh shirts off should be stopped…They want country to be like china but don’t want to change their habbits. Civic sense should be a subject in schools cz ese toh aane se rha logo ko smagh,” expressed one user.

“Exactly, I talked with many foreigners and they are all comfortable going south of India, they don't even want to visit the North part of india not sure why, may be pollution or this kind of population. We are suffering from the Civic sense,” wrote another.