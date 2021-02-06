Video of train at snow-covered station in Himachal Pradesh is a sight to behold
“Amazing,” “Beautiful,” and “Incredible” are few among the many adjectives that you will be inclined to use after seeing this video shared on the official Twitter profile of Indian Railways.
The video opens to show a train standing at a station covered in a blanket of snow. The caption describes that it is Taradevi Station in Himachal Pradesh which is a part of the Shimla-Kalka heritage route.
“Spellbinding! Taradevi Station of Shimla-Kalka heritage route covered in a blanket of snow is a sight to behold,” the department wrote while sharing the clip.
Though just 20-second-long, there is a possibility that you’ll end up seeing the video for long on loop.
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 12,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop reacting to the serene and pristine landscape captured in the clip.
“Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “Blissful to watch,” expressed another. “It is really fantastic and awesome,” commented a third.
What do you think of the video?
