Home / Trending / Video shows ‘strange’ frogfish’s ‘underwater performance’
trending

Video shows ‘strange’ frogfish’s ‘underwater performance’

The video of the frogfish's ‘underwater performance’ is interesting to watch.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows a frogfish.(Jukin Media)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows a frogfish.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 07:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The underwater world is vast and fascinating. Probably that is the reason the videos that give people a glimpse of that world are often mesmerising to watch. Those are also the videos that are intriguing. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a video of a frogfish. There is a chance that the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

The video opens to show an underwater scenery. In the clip, a fish is seen resting atop of what appears to be underwater flora. The fish then starts opening its mouth wide. While doing so, it also keeps looking around. What is interesting to watch is how the fish’s movement makes it seem as if the creature is yawning. Throughout the clip, the fish keeps on doing the same thing.

Take a look at the video:

The ‘strange’ marine life was found in the waters of Gili Islands, Indonesia.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you think the clip is fascinating to watch?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out