TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama is preparing to play without leading wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams at 14th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. No. 6 Alabama expects to be without top receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams at No. 14 Tennessee

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday that Coleman-Williams is doubtful for the Southeastern Conference rivalry known as "The Third Saturday in October.” The team captain is dealing with multiple injuries, including a concussion.

“Ryan’s got a couple things going on,” DeBoer said. “Worked through an injury with his knee that’s been kind of going on, so we’ll deal with that. Got the head issue as well. We’re going to address that, even the lower extremity there this week. Pretty good chance we won’t have him here this weekend. I think it’ll probably go week to week after that.”

Coleman-Williams left Alabama’s 20-17 loss to then-No. 2 Georgia twice Saturday night. Already wearing a brace on his right knee, he limped off the field just before halftime after landing awkwardly on his opposite leg on a deep pass from quarterback Keelon Russell.

Coleman-Williams returned for the second half but left the game for good early in the fourth quarter after Georgia safety KJ Bolden delivered a blow to his head. Officials did not call a targeting penalty despite protests from DeBoer and the home crowd.

The junior leads Alabama in all major receiving categories, with 23 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns. Alabama is expected to rely more on Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott against the Volunteers, with Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan and Noah Rodgers potentially getting in the mix.

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