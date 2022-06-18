Vidya Balan's hilarious take on flat stomachs leaves netizens in splits. Watch

If you follow actress Vidya Balan on Instagram, you might be aware of her incredible talent for getting her point across through videos without hurting anyone's sentiments. Just like this video where she is seen lip-syncing to a pre-recorded audio on a flat stomach.

"To anyone asking if…," Vidya Balan wrote in the caption of a video posted on Instagram. The video opens to show the actress holding a piece of cake. As soon as she advances to eat it, the audio begins. A woman is heard asking, "Is your stomach flat?" Vidya Balan lip-syncs the reply, "Yes, it is. But the 'L' is silent."

Watch the video here:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.1 million views and 1.21 lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to share varied comments.

"Hahaha, superb," posted actor Sanjay Kapoor. "Hahaha! You are the best vidya ma'am!" commented an individual. "What kind of cake do you have there, Vidya?" inquired an Instagram user.

Many, including actress Dia Mirza and singer Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, used several emoticons to react to the video.

Do you agree with Vidya Balan's definition of a flat stomach? What is your take on a flat stomach?