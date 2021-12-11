Vidyut Jammwal’s birthday cake is a small replica of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Watch

A video posted by Vidyut Jammwal of him celebrating his birthday while in Egypt has left people intrigued. The clip shows the actor holding a cake. What is interesting is that the cake is a small replica of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

“Happy birthday to us….Thank you for all the plants…I watched all the videos and saw all the pictures …Love you,” he wrote in the caption while thanking his fans. He also expressed his gratitude for them in the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 7.6 lakh views. Many also shared varied comments.

“We love you artist. I am from Egypt. You have honored and enlightened us. I will cry with joy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy Happy birthday,” posted another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

Earlier, the actor also shared another clip that shows how his fans reacted when he urged them to plant trees as birthday gift for him.

The actor turned 41 on Friday and celebrated the special day in Egypt with his fiance Nandita Mahtani.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Vidyut Jammwal?