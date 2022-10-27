Vikas Khanna makes Amritsari kulcha at a dhaba, reminisces about old days

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna has frequently discussed about his love of food, passion for cooking, and his journey from working in a small food shop to being a star chef. Recently, as Vikas Khanna was back in Amritsar, he was seen reminiscing about his old days and even shared a reel with his fans and followers. In the short clip, you can see the star Chef roaming around the city. Then, he also visits a street side dhaba. In the video, Vikas Khanna can be seen cooking some Amritsari Kulchas. He first rolls out the dough, stuffs it, and puts it in the tandoor to cook. Later he is enjoying the kulchas with daal. In the caption of the video, he wrote, "Almost 40 years ago, I used to practice making Kulchas on the streets of Amritsar. Whenever I go back to the same places, they will always request me to make one. I think I still got it."

Take a look at Vikas Khanna in Amritsar here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago, since then, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The video also has 20,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "The humility in you is contagious." Another person said, "That's my chef, so down to earth and humble." A third person said, "You are a gem chef Vikas, lots of love and blessings. You are amazing."