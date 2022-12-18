Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora introduce new MasterChef India judge, netizens say he’s ‘adorable’ and ‘cute'

Chef Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of MasterChef India, and it is slowly gaining traction online for the cutest reasons. The video captures Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora introducing a new MasterChef India judge. Any guesses about who he is? Well, he is ‘Chef Plum Khanna’, Vikas Khanna’s pet pooch.

"Swagat Nahin Karoge Naya Judge Ka. The judge with the best taste, best attitude…..another Khanna on the show ~ Chef Plum Khanna,” wrote chef Vikas Khanna while sharing the video. The video captures Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Garima Arora and Chef Ranveer Brar, each saying something about the new MasterChef India judge before he finally makes an appearance on MasterChef India.

Watch the video below to find out more about ‘Chef Plum Khanna’:

The video was shared a few hours ago, and it has since attracted more than 2.1 lakh views and still counting. Many also shared their thoughts in the comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

“This isssss sooooo adorable,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “World’s cutest and honest judge,” shared another. “This one is the cutest and my most favourite judge of all seasons,” commented a third.

