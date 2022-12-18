Home / Trending / Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora introduce new MasterChef India judge, netizens say he’s ‘adorable’ and ‘cute'

Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora introduce new MasterChef India judge, netizens say he’s ‘adorable’ and ‘cute'

trending
Published on Dec 18, 2022 01:12 PM IST

The video that captures Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Garima Arora and Chef Ranveer Brar introducing a new MasterChef India judge was shared on Instagram.

Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Garima Arora and Chef Vikas Khanna with his pet pooch and new MasterChef India judge ‘Chef Plum Khanna’. (Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)
Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Garima Arora and Chef Vikas Khanna with his pet pooch and new MasterChef India judge ‘Chef Plum Khanna’. (Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)
ByArfa Javaid

Chef Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of MasterChef India, and it is slowly gaining traction online for the cutest reasons. The video captures Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora introducing a new MasterChef India judge. Any guesses about who he is? Well, he is ‘Chef Plum Khanna’, Vikas Khanna’s pet pooch.

"Swagat Nahin Karoge Naya Judge Ka. The judge with the best taste, best attitude…..another Khanna on the show ~ Chef Plum Khanna,” wrote chef Vikas Khanna while sharing the video. The video captures Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Garima Arora and Chef Ranveer Brar, each saying something about the new MasterChef India judge before he finally makes an appearance on MasterChef India.

Watch the video below to find out more about ‘Chef Plum Khanna’:

The video was shared a few hours ago, and it has since attracted more than 2.1 lakh views and still counting. Many also shared their thoughts in the comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

“This isssss sooooo adorable,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “World’s cutest and honest judge,” shared another. “This one is the cutest and my most favourite judge of all seasons,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video vikas khanna ranveer brar + 2 more
its viral viral video vikas khanna ranveer brar + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out