Can you guess in 10 seconds which cup will get filled first?

Brain teasers are not just fun to solve, they also leave you with a happy sense of achievement. Hence, social media is filled with several puzzle posts that leave people interested. One such post was shared on the official Twitter handle of Traffic Scotland. Viral brain teaser: How fast can you solve it?(Twitter/@trafficscotland)

“I have no tea to spill! But I have a wee brain teaser for you. Which cup will get filled first. Pop your answer below,” reads the caption posted along with the post. The puzzle shows an image in which tea is being poured from a teapot. The challenge is to find which teacup will get filled first.

Take a look at the post to see how quickly you can solve it:

Did you solve the puzzle? Are you still scratching your head? As for Twitter users, while some shared their answers, others expressed that it took them too long to finish the puzzle.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“It can only be 5 as the rest are blocked,” posted a Twitter user. “Either 5 or 4, depends how quickly the tea is poured from the tea pot. If really quickly, the pouring vessel will overflow filling 4 before the small tube to 5 catches up,” joined another. “4, 9 and 7 are blocked, so must be 5,” joined a third. “It took me too long,” wrote a fourth.

