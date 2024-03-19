Viral brain teaser: Will you be able to tell who the smartest primate out of the 3 monkeys is?

Brain teasers can be extremely fun to solve. One not only uses logical reasoning to reach the solution, but it also unlocks a person's creative thinking. And if you happen to enjoy solving such puzzles, we have just the one for you. In this puzzle, you need to tell who the smartest primate in a room with a few monkeys is. Do you think you will be able to solve this puzzle? Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? (Instagram/@GK and Facts)

This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page 'GK and Facts'. This Instagram page shares numerous brain teasers. Their latest puzzle states the question, "You are in a room with three monkeys. One monkey has a banana, one has a stick, and one has nothing. Who is the smartest primate?"

Your time to solve this puzzle starts now…

Take a look at this puzzle below:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 24,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section to share their answers.

How did Instagram users react to this brain teaser?

An individual wrote, "The one with the banana."

A second added, "I would say me, but it definitely depends on the monkey."

"I sure hope I'm the smartest primate in that room," posted a third.

A fourth said, "I am not smart, so the one with the stick is smart."

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page called SIT. In their puzzle, the question reads, "If water is called food, food is called air, air is called rock, and rock is called water, what do we drink?"

After this brain teaser was shared on Instagram, it went viral, with many sharing various answers. What do you think is the solution to this puzzle?