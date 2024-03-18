Viral brain teaser: Can you find the answer to this maths puzzle in just 10 seconds?

Solving math-based brainteasers can often be a challenging task. You may need to employ various techniques such as probability, BODMAS, percentage calculations, and more to tackle some of them. However, the arithmetic puzzle that we have for you today is designed to test your basic maths skills that are typically taught in elementary school math classes. So, it's a good opportunity to put your skills to the test and hone your ability to solve math problems with ease. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This puzzle was shared by the Instagram page 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles.' This page shares numerous kinds of brain teasers that leave people intrigued. It states the question, "4X3 ÷ 3X4." Will you be able to solve this question?

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained various likes. The puzzle has also received numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. An individual even offered an explanation for the solution and wrote, “My answer is 4x3 =12, then divide 12 divided 3 =4, then 4x4 = 16. My answer is 16!” Many others also added that the answer is "16".

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared on the Instagram page 'SurveyWorld'. Their latest question states, "I bought a house for $500,000. I sold it for $700,000. I bought it again for $800,000. Sold it again for $1,000,000. How much did I earn?"

After this puzzle caught the attention of many people, it received numerous comments. An individual said, "Too many factors. Was this person wealthy, and they bought the house outright first? Did they then buy the property again at a $100k loss?"

Another also added, "Made profit the first time, had a loss buying it back, made 200k profit then the 100K so earnings 300K."

What do you think is the solution to this brain teaser?