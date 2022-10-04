Home / Trending / Viral cat video says felines 'only have three moods.' Watch to see if you agree

Viral cat video says felines 'only have three moods.' Watch to see if you agree

trending
Published on Oct 04, 2022 05:15 PM IST

According to this cat video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to know how the felines seemingly ‘only have three moods.’

This video says that cats only have three moods.&nbsp;(Instagram/@therealbroccolicat)
This video says that cats only have three moods. (Instagram/@therealbroccolicat)
BySohini Sengupta

Pets and their behaviour are often guessable for their parents and the people who surround and love them. And just like how one can predict behaviour in human beings, behaviours among pets can also be predicted. And that is exactly what can be observed in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for the cutest of reasons. This cat video will definitely make you want to keep watching it over and over again - owing to not only its sweetness but also to the fact that it is extremely hilarious. According to this video, felines 'only have three moods.'

The video was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to two cute cats named Broccoli and Dilly. It has over one lakh dedicated followers on it who look forward to daily photos and videos of the two munchkins. “Two goofy furballs causing chaos and being cute,” reads the bio to their page. This video shows the three moods of cats in general in quite a comic way.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on September 1and has already received over 58,500 likes.

"And hungry," wrote a user on Instagram. " I am the last one," said a second. "Wait, since when do cats have the same personality as me?" related a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat pet funny funny video cute video viral video viral instagram + 6 more
cat pet funny funny video cute video viral video viral instagram + 5 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out