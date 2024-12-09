Viral image of billboard defaced with paan spits leaves internet furious: 'This is disgusting'

From railway stations to government offices, paan stains are a persistent and unsightly issue plaguing public spaces across India. In a fresh and unsettling incident, a billboard advertisement featuring a woman has become the latest casualty of this problem, sparking outrage on social media. Paan stains defaced a woman's image on a billboard, sparking outrage and debate on social media. (Reddit)

The billboard, whose exact location remains undisclosed, displayed a woman's image promoting a product or brand. However, it was defaced with paan spits, leaving visible red stains on her face. The act has been widely criticised as a blatant disregard for public decency and respect.

Reddit post sparks debate

The incident came to light through a post on Reddit, where a user shared an image of the stained billboard along with an impassioned note. "I came across something today that really frustrated me," the user wrote. "Someone had spat tobacco (paan) all over her face. The red stains stood out, and honestly, it was absolutely disgusting and infuriating. Why do some people think this is okay? Is it sheer lack of respect for public spaces? Or just the casual disregard for decency?"

The post has struck a chord with netizens, garnering over 600 upvotes and sparking a heated discussion about the broader issue of maintaining public cleanliness in India.

Social media reacts

The comments section has been flooded with reactions reflecting collective anger and frustration. One commenter expressed their disgust, saying, "This is not just about a billboard; it shows how we treat our surroundings." Another added, "What’s more frustrating is that such behaviour is normalised in some places."

Others chimed in with more direct criticism: "It’s infuriating how people casually ruin public spaces," and, "How difficult is it to use a dustbin or spit responsibly?" A few users also lamented the lack of stringent enforcement against such actions, with one remarking, "Unless there are penalties, this won’t stop."

A recurring problem

This isn’t the first time paan stains have drawn public ire. Previously, images of gutkha and paan stains on the red granite of Kartavya Path, formerly Rajpath, went viral, showcasing the challenges of maintaining iconic locations.