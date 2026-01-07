Viral job ad shows gruelling hiring process for ₹2.4 LPA job, internet outraged

However, candidates who passed the group discussion round were then expected to appear for not one, not two, but three technical interviews.

Candidates who passed the virtual test successfully would then go on to have an in-person group discussion. So far, this sounds like standard procedure in any hiring process.

According to the screenshot of the job advertisement, the hiring process would begin with a virtual test assignment.

Singh’s frustration likely stemmed from the fact that the company required candidates to complete one assignment and undergo four rounds of interviews for a position with such a modest salary.

An advertisement for a job paying between ₹2.4 to 3 lakh per annum has gone viral for its long-drawn and gruelling hiring process. X user Sarabjeet Singh shared a screenshot of the ad in question, remarking upon the “audacity of companies these days”.

All of the interviews would be conducted face-to-face, the post clarified.

If a candidate managed to pass all five rounds of the selection process, they would be offered a stipend of just ₹12,000 per month during probation period. Those who managed to pass the probation period would then have their salaries increased — but only marginally.

According to the job ad, full-time employees would be paid anywhere between ₹2.4 to 3 lakh per annum.

Not only would this mean an in-hand salary of less than ₹25,000 per month, the employee would also have to agree to a service agreement — colloquially known as a “bond” — for 2.5 years.

Internet outraged While it is not uncommon for companies to multiple interview rounds, they are typically conducted while hiring senior staff. Social media users were outraged to see that a low-paying position required such a stringent hiring process.

“Whenever you see something like GD round, just stop reading then and there, all companies taking GD are c***,” wrote one X user.

“Imagine the audacity to keep 3 technical interviews for ₹2.4 LPA,” another said.

“The biggest red flag is service agreement,” said one commenter. Another branded it “corporate slavery”.

