‘9-hour shift, 12,000 salary’: Young professional quits first job in 3 hours, sparks discussion

A young professional has sparked a discussion on work culture and entry-level salaries after sharing that they quit their very first job just three hours into the first shift. The user shared that the role was work-from-home with a 9-hour schedule and promised “minimum work pressure,” but came with a monthly salary of only ₹12,000. The post has sparked a discussion on work culture and entry level salaries.(Unsplash/Representational image)

“Got my first job today. It was work from home good job with minimum work pressure. But it was a 9 hour shift and the salary was a measly 12k,” the Redditor wrote, adding that they thought they could handle the job. However, “3 hours later I realised it will take up all my time and I wouldn't be able to grow in career. So I quit,” the OP added.

The post drew a flood of reactions. Some users supported the decision, arguing that the pay was far too low for the time commitment. However, others advised staying in a role long enough to build experience before moving on.

“Chill buddy, I think everyone here is tripping. If it’s not money and if the job isn’t fulfilling for you, I don’t see why you should do it. Hope you get the job you like,” one user wrote.

“9 hours 7 days a week is crazy. Why even accept something like that in the first place? You'll find something good. Keep looking!” commented another.

“Wise choice. Job is not everything! It's part of life! You concern about work-life balance is great!” expressed a third user.

However, one user wrote, “Hate to be the bad guy here, but with this mentality you're basically ineligible for every job... everyone has good and bad days, it's not a daily standard...I remember my first day being too exhausting - I had to sign a shit-ton of documents, NDAs, contracts, what not. It was a pure headache. But I knew that this too shall pass.”

“you should have done it for the experience, and if the job is already chill, you would be able to prepare for a better switch along with the experience,” said another.

