News / Trending / Viral pic highlights India’s unparalleled cricket craze

Viral pic highlights India’s unparalleled cricket craze

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 13, 2023 01:19 PM IST

A picture shared on X talks about the ‘craze of cricket in India’.

India faced Netherlands on November 12 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and won by 160 runs. It was a thrilling match that left fans on the edge of their seats, with standout performances from both Indian batsmen and bowlers. During the match, Men in Blue broke several records. Fans couldn’t help but keep their eyes glued to the gripping match. Now, a picture highlighting the craze of cricket in India has gone viral and received numerous responses from netizens.

An auto driver watching World Cup match on his smartphone. (X/@RachinRavindraa)
An auto driver watching World Cup match on his smartphone. (X/@RachinRavindraa)

“Craze of Cricket in India,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X. The picture shows the auto driver watching a World Cup match on his smartphone while waiting for the traffic to clear.

Take a look at the picture right here:

The picture was shared a day ago. It has since gone viral with over 1.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral picture:

“It’s not good to use mobile while driving,” posted an X user.

Another added, “It’s very risky. He is endangering the lives of himself and his fellow passengers.”

“Did the driver recognise you?” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You are enjoying your trip to India. Happy Diwali.”

“Wow. Cricket is love,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That’s Bengaluru ka traffic [That’s Bengaluru’s traffic]. An entire innings will be settled within a kilometre of travel.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

