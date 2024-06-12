 Viral pic of Virat Kohli sitting next to Indra Nooyi at New York event: ‘My two heroes’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Viral pic of Virat Kohli sitting next to Indra Nooyi at New York event: ‘My two heroes’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 12, 2024 11:28 AM IST

India's Consul General in New York hosted Team India that is in the US for T20 World Cup. Indra Nooyi was also among the guests.

The Indian consulate in New York hosted Team India on Tuesday as the Men in Blue play in the United States for the first time for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli and Indra Nooyi at the Indian consulate in New York, (X/@IndiainNewYork)
Virat Kohli and Indra Nooyi at the Indian consulate in New York, (X/@IndiainNewYork)

The cricketers and Rahul Dravid, Team India's head coach, interacted with prominent members of the Indian diaspora from different walks of life.

Among those who attended the event in New York City was Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo. A photo of cricket superstar Virat Kohli sitting next to the business icon of Indian origin is viral.

One X user commented on the photo, "My two heroes," highlighting the significant impact both Kohli and Nooyi have had in their respective fields.

Take a look at the viral photo here:

|#+|

BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and vice president Rajeev Shukla were also present on the occasion.

"Cheering for Team India to go back home with the T20 World Cup," the Indian consulate in New York wrote on its official X account, sharing photos from the reception.

The Rohit-led Indian team is unbeaten in the tournament so far, registering eight-wicket and six-run wins over Ireland and Pakistan, respectively, in Group A here.

India will play tournament co-hosts USA on Wednesday.

USA is hosting the tournament with West Indies.

Viral pic of Virat Kohli sitting next to Indra Nooyi at New York event: 'My two heroes'
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
