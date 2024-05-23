Viral UK beer named after Osama Bin Laden sparks buzz, company also has 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Vladimir Putin' brews

Mitchell Brewing Co, a company based in Lincolnshire, UK, went viral on social media after it named its beer after Osama Bin Laden. They named their product "Osama Bin Lager," which became an instant hit among netizens, so much so that the company was forced to disconnect its phones and temporarily close its website for reservations, as per reports. The UK pub went viral for these beers. (Instagram/@mitchellbrewingco)

While sharing about "Osama Bin Lager" on Instagram, Mitchell Brewing Co wrote, "Pints of beauty are doing a poll over on Twitter. What are we thinking, Carling or Osama Bin Lager? Can't be a difficult choice can it!"

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at their post here:

Mitchell Brewing Co also has brews named after Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin. They call it Kim Jong Ale and Putin Porter. (Also Read: 'Tastes just like beer...I like'. Want beer from recycled toilet water?)

This brewery and pub is run by husband and wife Luke and Catherine Mitchell.

Luke Mitchell told the BBC, "They're all tongue-"They're names – a nicer outlook on some horrible dictators. We've woken up the last couple of mornings with thousands and thousands and thousands of notifications. Everyone laughs when they see the names on the bar. As far as I'm aware, no one's been offended, but I'm sure there is someone out there." (Also Read: 4 booked for carrying beer, liquor sans permit in Chandigarh)

His wife, Catherine, said to the BBC, "It's been crazy. The phone just hasn't stopped for the last 48 hours." However, she feared that someone might take offence to the names of the brews. She added, "I think there's always a risk of somebody being offended."

From every barrel of Osama Bin Lager, the brewery pays £10 to a charity that aids the victims of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. (Also Read: 3,108 cartons of illicit liquor, beer worth ₹79 lakh seized in Chandigarh)